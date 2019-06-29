This Is the New Title of Kangana-Rajkummar’s ‘Mental Hai Kya’

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya has been renamed Judgementall Hai Kya following backlash from the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), which has objected to the original title calling it discriminatory and stigmatising.

A spokesperson from the production house Balaji Motion Pictures confirmed the news in a statement saying, "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and the fact that our intention is not to offend or hurt anyone's sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title to Judgementall Hai Kya." They also said that the CBFC has given the film with a U/A certification with minor changes recommended.

Also Read: Pics: First Look of Kangana & Rajkummar’s ‘Mental Hai Kya’ Avatars

In April, the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the removal of the title of the film which they termed “discriminative, stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders and persons who suffer from mental disorders.” They also alleged that the film appears to violate many sections of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 and filed a PIL at the Gujarat High Court.

In response to these allegations, the makers issued a statement saying that the film is “a fictional thriller genre feature film meant to entertain audiences and it does not offend, discriminate or disregard any person.” They reiterated that it is “in no way intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Judgementall Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi. It brings together Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao for the second time after 2013’s Queen. The duo play bickering neighbours who are pitted against one another and try to one-up each other. The film releases in theatres on 26 July.

. Read more on Bollywood by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsIAF Lauds Pilot Who Dropped Fuel Tanks After Bird Hits Aircraft . Read more on Bollywood by The Quint.