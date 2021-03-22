Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Win at 67th National Film Awards
The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, 22 March, at the National Media Centre in Delhi. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush are among the actors to be honoured at the 67th National Film Awards. Late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was also honoured with an award.
Here's the full list of the winners:
Most Film-Friendly State
Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema
'A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema' by Sanjay Suri
Best Critic
Sohini Chattopadhyay
Non Feature
Best Narration Film
Wild Karnataka (David Attenborough)
Best Editing
Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography
Radha, (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist
Saptarshi Sarkar for Rahas
Best Cinematography
Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction
Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Best Film on Family Values
Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film
Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award
Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film
Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film
Jakkal (Vivek Wagh)
Best Exploration Film
Wild Karnataka
Best Education Film
Apples & Oranges (Ruksana Tabassum)
Best Film on Social Issues
Holy Rights (Farah Khatun)
Ladli (Sudipta Kundu)
Best Environmental Friendly Film
The Stork Savious (Ajay & Vijay Bedi)
Best Promotional Film
The Shower
Art & Culture
Best Biographical Film
Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film
Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film
Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)Charan-Atva
Debut Non-Feature Film
Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film
An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
Feature Film Category
Special Mention
Biryani (Malayalam)
Jonaki Porua (Assamese)
Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi)
Picasso (Marathi)
Best Regional Language Films
Pingara (Tulu)
Kenjira (Paniya)
Anu Ruwad (Mishing)
Iewduh (Khasi)
Chhoriyan Chhoro Se Kam Nahi (Haryanvi)
Bhulan the Maze (Chhattisgarhi)
Jersey (Telugu)
Asuran (Tamil)
Rab Da Radio 2 (Punjabi)
Sala Budhar Badla (Odiya)Kalira Atita (Odiya)
Eigi Kona (Manipuri)
Kalla Nottam (Malayalam)
Bardo (Marathi)
Kaajro (Konkani)
Akshi (Kannada)
Chhichhore (Hindi)
Gumnaami (Bengali)
Ronuwa - Who Never Surrenders (Assamese)
Best Action/Direction
Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Choreography
Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects
Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
Best Jury Award
Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics
Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Best Make Up Artist
Helen (Ranjith)
Best Production Design
Anandi Gopall
Best Editing
Jersey (Navin Nooli)
Best Audiography
Iewdun (Debajit Gyan)
Trijya
Oththa Seruppu (Resul Pookutty)
Best Screenplay
Original (Jyeshthoputro, Kaushik Ganguly)
Adapted (Gumnaami, Srijit Mukerji)
Dialogue Writer (Vivek Agnihotri, The Tashkent Files )
Best Cinematography
Jallikattu
Best Female Singer
Bardo, Savani Ravindran
Best Male Singer
Kesari, B Praak
Best Child Artist
Naga Vishal
Best Supporting Actress
Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files
Best Supporting Actor
Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe
Best Actress
Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika and Panga
Best Actor
Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle
Dhanush for Asuran
Best Direction
Bahattar Hoorain
Best Children's Film
Kastoori
Best Film on Environmental Issues
Water Burial (Monpa)
Best Film on Social Issues
Anandi Gopal
Best Popular Film
Maharshi (Telugu)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director
Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film
Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam) directed by Priyadarshan.
. Read more on Indian Cinema by The Quint.Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Win at 67th National Film AwardsDelhi to Lower Legal Drinking Age to 21 from 25: Deputy CM Sisodia . Read more on Indian Cinema by The Quint.