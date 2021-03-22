Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush Win at 67th National Film Awards

The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday, 22 March, at the National Media Centre in Delhi. The awards were initially going to be held in May last year but were delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards are announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush are among the actors to be honoured at the 67th National Film Awards. Late Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was also honoured with an award.

Here's the full list of the winners:

Most Film-Friendly State

Sikkim

Best Book on Cinema

'A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema' by Sanjay Suri

Best Critic

Sohini Chattopadhyay

Non Feature

Best Narration Film

Wild Karnataka (David Attenborough)

Best Editing

Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria

Best Audiography

Radha, (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya

Best On-Location Sound Recordist

Saptarshi Sarkar for Rahas

Best Cinematography

Sonsi, Savita Singh

Best Direction

Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria

Best Film on Family Values

Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Short Fiction Film

Custody (Hindi/English)

Special Jury Award

Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Animation Film

Radha (Musical)

Best Investigative Film

Jakkal (Vivek Wagh)

Best Exploration Film

Wild Karnataka

Best Education Film

Apples & Oranges (Ruksana Tabassum)

Best Film on Social Issues

Holy Rights (Farah Khatun)

Ladli (Sudipta Kundu)

Best Environmental Friendly Film

The Stork Savious (Ajay & Vijay Bedi)

Best Promotional Film

The Shower

Art & Culture

Best Biographical Film

Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Biographical Film

Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Ethnographic Film

Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)Charan-Atva

Debut Non-Feature Film

Khisa (Marathi)

Best Non-Feature Film

An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Feature Film Category

Special Mention

Biryani (Malayalam)

Jonaki Porua (Assamese)

Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi)

Picasso (Marathi)

Best Regional Language Films

Pingara (Tulu)

Kenjira (Paniya)

Anu Ruwad (Mishing)

Iewduh (Khasi)

Chhoriyan Chhoro Se Kam Nahi (Haryanvi)

Bhulan the Maze (Chhattisgarhi)

Jersey (Telugu)

Asuran (Tamil)

Rab Da Radio 2 (Punjabi)

Sala Budhar Badla (Odiya)Kalira Atita (Odiya)

Eigi Kona (Manipuri)

Kalla Nottam (Malayalam)

Bardo (Marathi)

Kaajro (Konkani)

Akshi (Kannada)

Chhichhore (Hindi)

Gumnaami (Bengali)

Ronuwa - Who Never Surrenders (Assamese)



Best Action/Direction

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)



Choreography

Maharshi (Telugu)



Best Special Effects

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)



Best Jury Award

Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)



Best Lyrics

Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro



Best Make Up Artist

Helen (Ranjith)



Best Production Design

Anandi Gopall



Best Editing

Jersey (Navin Nooli)



Best Audiography

Iewdun (Debajit Gyan)

Trijya

Oththa Seruppu (Resul Pookutty)



Best Screenplay

Original (Jyeshthoputro, Kaushik Ganguly)

Adapted (Gumnaami, Srijit Mukerji)

Dialogue Writer (Vivek Agnihotri, The Tashkent Files )



Best Cinematography

Jallikattu



Best Female Singer

Bardo, Savani Ravindran



Best Male Singer

Kesari, B Praak



Best Child Artist

Naga Vishal



Best Supporting Actress

Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files

Best Supporting Actor

Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe



Best Actress

Kangana Ranaut for Manikarnika and Panga



Best Actor

Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle

Dhanush for Asuran



Best Direction

Bahattar Hoorain



Best Children's Film

Kastoori



Best Film on Environmental Issues

Water Burial (Monpa)



Best Film on Social Issues

Anandi Gopal

Best Popular Film

Maharshi (Telugu)



Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director

Helen (Malayalam)



Best Feature Film

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam) directed by Priyadarshan.

