Kane Returns to WWE Raw Ahead of TLC 2017: The Big Red Machine Knocks Out Roman Reigns & Joins The Miz’s Team

The new episode of WWE Raw saw the return of American wrestler Kane to WWE. Ahead of TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2017, ‘The Big Red Machine’ Kane joined The Miz’s Team in his style. Kane entered the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman wrestling event from below the cage and and knocked out Reigns for a glorious victory. Video of Kane hitting a Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver on Reigns and knocking him was one sight that the WWE fans are relishing. The Miz’s team had earlier announced a new addition to their team and the revelation was made in classic Kane manner. Kavita Devi Signs WWE Contract: See Facts, Pictures & Fight Videos of the First Indian Woman Wrestler to Achieve This Feat.



The Miz had announced that a fifth star would be joining his already enviable team of The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, and Braun Strowman for TLC 2017. The team already had an upper hand against their opponents, The Shield which comprises of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that a fifth member would join The Miz’s team if Bruan Strowman defeated Roman Reigns in Monday’s match and what followed was an entertaining sight for every WWE fan. Triple H Attempts Amitabh Bachchan’s Iconic Dialogue From Shahenshah in This Video.



The WWE Raw results from Portland, Oregon turned eyeballs as Roman Reigns and Bruan Strowman were facing off inside a steel cage. The Miz sat in the guest commentary while Sheamus and Cesaro were trying to scale the cage. Strowman gained momentum during the fight but ended up at the receiving end of multiple superman punches from Reigns. As the fight got more heated and Strowwman was being blasted with another Superman Punch, fans heard the familiar entrance of The Big Red Machine and Kane popped through the mat to grab Reigns.

Watch Reigns Deliver the Tombstone Piledriver to Roman Reigns

And the big announcement was finally made





All in all Monday’s episode of WWE Raw was full of dramatic twists and turns and raised many people’s interest in the upcoming TLC 2017 event. the professional wrestling pay-per-view event, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 will take place on October 22, 2017, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We cannot wait to watch The Miz’s team coming together against The shield in what is bound to be one of the most nail-biting matches.