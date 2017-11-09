Kane fit to play against Arsenal: Pochettino

London, Nov 9 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur chief coach Mauricio Pochettino said his star forward Harry Kane is fit to play against Arsenal in the English Premier League (EPL) tie on Saturday.

"Harry is OK, he's very good. He received a kick in his knee, but don't worry, he will be available in the next game," Pochettino was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

The Argentine, who is at the helm of Tottenham since 2014, said the club was getting better every day.

"My dream is to be here, to help the club achieve all the dreams we have, but I am a very spontaneous person. I'm always thinking, today, tomorrow," the 45-year-old said.

"Tottenham is a club with a massive potential. After three and a half years we're still growing. I am so happy here. But you cannot guess what is going to happen in the future. Today my commitment is here," Pochettino added.

--IANS

sam/mr