Kamala Harris Paid Tribute to Mother and 'Women who Came Before Me' Ahead of Her Swearing-in

Just before Kamala Harris was sworn in as US vice president, she posted a moving video on her Twitter as a tribute to the women "who came before her" and her mother who moved to US from India to pursue the big American dream. The video showed the images of all the women who influenced Harris, while the words from her speech after winning the election in November played in the background.

"I'm here today because of the women who came before me. And to the woman most responsible for my presence here today - my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who is always in our hearts," Harris can be heard as saying as the images play across the screen.

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

"When she came here from India at the age of 19, maybe she didn't quite imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible. So, I'm thinking about her and about the generations of women--Black women. Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women throughout our nation's history who have paved the way for this moment tonight," Harris' words from her speech play in the background. "Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy."

Harris made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as Joe Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest U.S. office.

Looking ahead, Harris, 56, is seen as an obvious contender for the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential nomination should Biden, 78, decide not to seek a second term. Harris has yet to weigh in publicly on such speculation.

A US senator from California the past four years, Harris has shattered many a glass ceiling. She served as San Francisco's first female district attorney and was California's first woman of color to be elected attorney general.