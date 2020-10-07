Kamala Harris’ Doubleheader: A Debate and Hearings With Sky-High Stakes

The last time Kamala Harris stepped onto a debate stage, her Democratic primary campaign was sputtering to a close — running out of money, trailing badly in the polls and fading as a force on policy issues. She ranked sixth in speaking time at that November 2019 debate; she dropped out of the race two weeks later.

Now, as she prepares to face off against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday and to play a starring role in the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Harris will be tested as a national leader and a voice of the party unlike ever before. It is a singular challenge for Harris, who arrived in Washington as a senator in 2017: Can she best her opponents and make the case for Democrats while walking the tightrope of unique expectations that American voters still have for women in power?

Harris, who is the first woman of color on a major party’s national ticket, has tried to downplay expectations for herself in the vice-presidential debate, reflecting concerns quietly raised by some aides and allies that the standard for her success Wednesday has grown impossible to meet.

“I’m so concerned,” she said with a laugh at a fundraiser last month. “I can only disappoint.”

While President Donald Trump spent months waging relentless attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental acuity, lowering the bar for his opponent, Democrats have, by contrast, heralded Harris as a star prosecutor and talented debater, which carries its own set of risks.

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis has injected another element of unpredictability and amped up the pressure on Harris and Pence to reassure a jittery public that they can step in as president.

Before Trump was hospitalized last week, Harris’ aides and advisers had wanted her to focus in particular on Pence’s stewardship of the coronavirus task force, tying the United States’ death toll directly to him. Campaign aides now say Harris plans to avoid personal attacks and commenting on the president’s condition. They also pushed for stronger safety protocols in advance of the debate, including strict enforcement of mask-wearing and testing. Already, the two candidates will be 12 feet apart, an increase from the 7 feet that was originally proposed, and they are expected to be separated by plexiglass.

Fiery exchanges have become a hallmark of Harris’ political career, and many Democrats are gleefully anticipating that her experience as a district attorney and a California attorney general means she will have no trouble holding Trump and his allies to account.

Dan Newman, a former adviser to Harris who started a super PAC to support her primary bid, said his group had prepared an advertisement to run in Iowa that featured footage of the California senator speaking in hearings. The ad, which never ran because Harris ended her primary bid, showed her challenging Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court justice; William Barr, the attorney general; and Jeff Sessions, the former attorney general.

“Those exchanges have been some of the most important moments in her ascendence as a national leader in the party,” Newman said.

And one of the most pivotal moments of her presidential campaign was on a debate stage: She declared “that little girl was me” as she questioned Biden’s opposition to busing. Even “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at Harris for her ability to craft a television-ready viral moment.

One challenge for her — but also for the many Democrats who are convinced they are about to see Harris administer a rhetorical thrashing to Pence — is not to approach the debate like a cross-examination.

“It’s not the same skills,” said Robert Barnett, a Washington lawyer who has helped prep several presidential and vice-presidential candidates for debates. “I feel she’ll be equally good at it, but I think, again, it’s a mistake to assume that, just because one is a good prosecutor or a good cross-examining senator, that necessarily translates into a one-on-one debate.”

During mock debate sessions — which Harris is using to calibrate her prosecutorial skills — Pence is being played by Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a onetime presidential candidate, according to people familiar with the preparations. Buttigieg was selected, they said, for his debating skills and knowledge of Pence’s record as governor in their shared home state, Indiana.

Story continues