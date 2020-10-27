Kamal Nath Violated Poll Advisory By Using the Word ‘Item’: EC

The Election Commission on Monday, 26 October, said that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath violated the poll advisory by using the word “item” against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi.

The EC advised the Congress leader to not to use such a word in public while the Model Code of Conduct was in place.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM was issued a notice after he used the ‘item’ remark against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi while campaigning in Gwalior's Dabra town last week. Nath was heavily criticised by the ruling party.

“The Commission, hereby advises Kamal Nath, ex-chief minister Madhya Pradesh that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct,” EC’s order said, reported PTI.

While addressing the rally, Nath had said, “Our candidates are straightforward in nature, not like her, what is her name (the crowd replied ‘Imarti Devi’)... why should I even take her name? What an item!”

Following which, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had condemned the remark, referring to it as ‘irresponsible and disparaging'. Further, the commission had sought an explanation from Kamal Nath and forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on 3 November.

(With inputs from PTI)

