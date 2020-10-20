Kamal Nath Gets National SC Commission's Notice Over 'Item' Remark Against MP Minister Imarti Devi

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was on Tuesday served a show cause notice by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) for his "item" remark against BJP minister Imarti Devi. Nath, for whom it seems like the troubles are here to stay, was earlier sent a notice by the National Commission for Women (NCW) and also received a rap from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes, on the basis of a complaint filed by BJP Delhi SC morcha head Bhupinder Gothwal, has decided to investigate the matter.

Earlier on Monday, acting upon BJP’s complaint, the NCW had served a show cause notice to Nath besides writing to Election Commission of India for action against the former Chhindwara MP.

Meanwhile, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday rapped the MPCC president for his choice of language against a woman minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Serving notices to Chief Secretary, MP and Director General of Police of the state, the commission has sought a report in the matter within 15 days after receipt of the notice.

In case of no reply from the respondents, the commission exercising its constitutional powers could summon them before it in future.

Nath’s 'regret' had come on Monday late evening after the party high command had nudged him to amend his statement in a gentle reprimand. The Congress veteran however seemed unfazed over his stand on the controversy regardless of what his former party president said on the entire matter.

Speaking to the media over Rahul Gandhi’s reaction, Nath here said that it’s an opinion from Rahul Gandhi on what he was briefed on the incident. “I have already cleared in what context I had said that and don't see the need to further elaborate on this,” added Nath.