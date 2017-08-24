Kamal Haasan hails SC's verdict on 'Right to Privacy'

Actor Kamal Haasan, on Thursday, hailed the Supreme Court's verdict of declaring privacy as a fundamental right. The actor took to his Twitter handle to laud the verdict and said these are 'moments that make India'. He tweeted, "SC upholds the right to privacy Nothing vague or amorphous about it. People thank the Honourable Judges. These are moments that make India." On Thursday morning, in a landmark decision that will affect the lives of all Indians, the apex court unanimously declared that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. A five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court will now decide whether the Aadhar violates the Right to Privacy or not.