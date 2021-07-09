Kalyan Singh, Former UP CM, Passes Away in Lucknow

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda arrived in Lucknow late on Thursday to check on former chief minister Kalyan Singh who is admitted in a hospital.

Late in the evening, Nadda reached SGPGI directly from the airport, where he inquired about the health of former UP CM and BJP stalwart. Sources said that he also spoke to him. During the BJP president’s visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present.

Kalyan Singh has been unwell for two weeks and he is undergoing treatment at PGI Lucknow. Singh was first admitted at RML Institute in the state capital, however later he was shifted to PGI. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had also inquired about the former CM’s health over the phone. CM Yogi Adityanath has also visited him at the hospital many times.

After meeting Kalyan Singh on Thursday evening, Nadda tweeted, “Today, I went to SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow and met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kalyan Singh ji and inquired about his health. I pray to God for your speedy recovery.”

On Friday, Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain is also reaching Lucknow to visit Singh, following which he will go on to meet CM Yogi.

