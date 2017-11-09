Kalu Uche relishes return to India, wants to make impact with Delhi Dynamos

The Nigerian forward enjoyed a decent season with Spanish outfit Almeria but couldn't refuse a vital role in coach Miguel Angel's side. Having played for FC Pune City in 2015, this season is surely Uche's second coming in the country.

A phone call from Miguel Angel Portugal was all it required to bring Kalu Uche back to India.

Sitting dapper in his Delhi Dynamos' uniform at the team hotel here, Uche looked fairly comfortable for a person who could be mounted with the pressure to deliver in the Lions' upcoming Indian Super League season.

"It's good to be back!" Uche exclaimed, as he spoke to Mail Today. "I was in Almeria when the coach called me and told me about his plans. I thought it was a good opportunity for me and I am ready for a new challenge, so I came back. I didn't get to do much with Pune and it was a bit disappointing for me. So I do have some unfinished business," added the 34-year-old, who starred in Nigeria's 2010 World Cup campaign.

Having spent majority of his time in Spain, where he plied trade with Espanyol, Levante and Almeria, to name a few, Uche credits the European league to have shaped his career for years to come.

"The experience I have today, the football that I play is all down to what I gained in Spain. Spanish football has helped me a lot professionally. Believe me I have improved a lot playing against the biggest players and in one of the best leagues in the world," he said.

Uche is one of the few players in the Dynamos squad to have the experience of playing in a complex league structure for a longer period of time.

The forward recalls his time from La Liga where he used to play almost every week for nine months and believes he can use that to his advantage in the upcoming ISL season that will run its course for five months.

"I am fit to play in the long run. I understand most of the Indian players here play for short period of time. But with the preparations we have been having for the past six weeks, I think it will be enough for us to keep us going till the end of the season.

"Coaches are doing a great job to make sure we have strength to sustain for the five months. The players are not used to playing for a long time, but with the kind of training we had, they are going to have the energy," he said.

Reflecting upon India's upcoming generation of players and the successful hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Uche summed up with a piece of advice for the youngsters.

"I think they need to get out, play in foreign leagues. I know it is difficult to play in Europe but at least explore other parts of the world and gain as much experience as possible."