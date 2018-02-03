Kalra elated after U-19 World Cup win

Tauranga (New Zealand), Feb 3 (IANS) Having guided India to the ICC U19 World Cup with an unbeaten century in the final here on Saturday, an elated Manjot Kalra asserted that the wicket at the Bay Oval Stadium here was good for batting which made his job easier.

Kalra played a starring role with an unbeaten century as India overpowered Australia by eight wickets in the final to claim the ICC U19 World Cup for a record fourth time.

The opener batted through the innings and remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 102 deliveries as the Indians romped past the modest target of 217 runs with 67 balls to spare.

"I enjoyed it a lot. The conditions were good. Not a difficult wicket, it was flat and good to bat on," Kalra told the media after the final.

"It's been a great environment within the team and I've enjoyed that," he added.

Kalra was adjudged the man of the match for his efforts with the bat while compatriot Shubman Gill took home the player of the tournament award.

India thus became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Australia are second on the list with three titles.

This is the second time that India have defeated Australia in the final. They had earlier defeated the boys from Down Under in the final of the 2012 edition.

