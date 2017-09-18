Kalinic star as AC Milan beat Udinese

Rome, Sep 18 (IANS) AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic was a key element in his team's 2-1 win over Udinese as he scored two goals in the Serie A fourth round football matchup.

Kalinic opened the scoring for Milan 22 minutes into the match held at San Siro here on Sunday, reports Efe.

Kevin Lasagna scored the equaliser for Udinese just six minutes later.

It was Kalinic striking again to score the winning tally in the 31st minute, thus securing the three points for Milan.

After this home win, Milan provisionally are in fourth place in the Serie A standings with nine points while Udinese are in 15th place with three points after four games.

Napoli leads the Serie A table with 12 points on goal difference ahead of second-place defending champion Juventus and third-place Inter Milan, which are tied in terms of number of points.

