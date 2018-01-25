Kalinga stadium capacity to be doubled for Hockey World Cup 2018

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (IANS) The capacity of the Kalinga Stadium here will be doubled for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 scheduled to be held in November this year, an official said on Thursday.

Besides, work on the second hockey turf inside the stadium premises will be completed by July this year, the official added.

The Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16 this year.

"The capacity of spectators at the main hockey stadium would be doubled. Importance is being given to world class lighting, best infrastructure and a stay worth remembering for the guests," said chief secretary A.P. Padhi after taking a review meeting.

He said a new stadium is being built which will be completed by the end of June this year.

Padhi informed that new turf will be installed in both the stadiums as per the Olympic regulations while the old one will be sent to be used in Rourkela and Sambalpur hockey stadiums.

Hockey India CEO Elena Norman said, "Everything is on track, we are now finalizing on the seating capacity. Tickets sales will be made available in a couple of months."

Besides, promotion of the Hockey World Cup will be carried out in all blocks. LED panels will be installed in every district to facilitate spectators watch live matches during the hockey tournament, said Sports and Youth Affairs secretary Vishal Dev.

The International Hockey Federation has asked the state government to arrange accommodation for over 1100 players and officials from the participating countries.

