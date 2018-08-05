Kajol launches trailer of 'Helicopter Eela' on her b'day

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Kajol released the trailer of her upcoming film "Helicopter Eela" on her 44th birthday on Sunday.

"'Helicopter Eela' trailer is here! Film will be everywhere on September 7," Kajol tweeted along with the link to the trailer.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, "Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

Celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to Twitter to wish her.

Rishi Kapoor: Wish you a very happy birthday. Lots of love and blessings! Please say hi to mom. Have neither met her nor worked with her since eons. Love to the family.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Happy birthday kadz! Here's to you never making a normal expression in any of our baby pictures! Love you like mad. Because that's what we are! Forever love! And all the best for 'Helicopter Eela' trailer launch baby! You are going to rock.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy happiest Kajol. More power to you.... Wish you lots of happiness and love. Have an amazing year.

Preity Zinta: Happy birthday to the super talented and super mad Kajol. Loads of love always! Happy birthday Kajol.

