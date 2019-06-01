Kajal Aggarwal Shows Social Media the Real Meaning of ‘True Beauty’ and Fans Are Impressed! See Sita Actress’ No Makeup Pics

South beauty Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram feed is all about glitz and glamour. She keeps posting her amazing photoshoot pictures and social media cannot stop going gaga. There have been times when she has shared photographs in which she is seen in minimal makeup. Even before the release of her last film Sita, the gorgeous actress impressed everyone by flaunting some uber hot pictures. But she has taken all her fans and followers by surprise. Kajal has shared few no-makeup pictures on Insta just to explain social the real meaning of ‘true beauty’. Kajal Aggarwal Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Her Recent Photoshoot, and We Cannot Take Our Eyes Off From Those Pics.

Fans have seen actresses in makeup most of the time. It is a stylish and a perfect look image that has been framed in every netizen’s mind about their favourite actress. And hence, it becomes difficult for some to post pictures that are sans makeup. However, Kajal Aggarwal decided to show the world that even she is like any one of us who does not have flawless skin. The Sita actress has shown everyone that even she has dark circles, freckles and also has tanned skin. She is indeed the bold and beautiful actress! Comali Poster: Jayam Ravi-Kajal Aggarwal Are the Modern-Day Adam and Eve! See Pic.

Kajal sans makeup – Look 1

Kajal sans makeup – Look 2





Kajal Aggarwal has rightly mentioned, “People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the prefect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are.” So what do you think of Kajal Aggarwal’s no-makeup look? Ain’t she looking gorgeous? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.