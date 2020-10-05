Kailash Vijayvargiya alleges post mortem of party worker delayed for 20 hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar over the killing of party councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead on Sunday.

Vijayvargiya alleged that Shukla's post mortem was not done even after 20 hours after he was gunned down at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas.

"I am very upset that postmortem of Manish Shukla has not been done for 20 hours. Now I am going to meet governor to complaint about it so that he can direct officials to conduct post mortem and hand over the body to the family," Vijayvargiya said before his meet with the Governor.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said the body of BJP party Councillor Manish Shukla, who was allegedly murdered in Titagarh has not been handed over for over 20 hours and it indicates a "cover up".

"Anguished to gather Kailash Vijayvargiya that Manish Shukla dead body was not handed over now for over 20 hours. Insensitive approach West Bengal Police and Mamata Banerjee. Such actions indicate cover-up. Time to be civil and fair and bust terror," Dhankar had tweeted. (ANI)

