Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume this year through Nathu La pass informed EAM Swaraj

After her meeting Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Union Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday informed that Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume this year through Nathu La pass. She also informed that China has confirmed data sharing on Sutlej and Brahmaputra rivers in 2018. "China has confirmed data sharing on Sutlej and Brahmaputra rivers in 2018. As it directly affects lives of people living there we welcome this. Also Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume this year through Nathu La pass," said Swaraj. "EAM Swaraj also said that India-China agreed to work together on issues like terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, global healthcare," added EAM. EAM Swaraj arrived in Beijing on a four-day visit to take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).