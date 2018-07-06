Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Rescue operation for stranded pilgrims almost over

Rescue operation for stranded pilgrims who are undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nepal route is almost completed. Pranav Ganesh, First Secretary (Consular), Embassy of India, Kathmandu informed the same. He said, "I hope your relatives are now out danger. It has been a very difficult evacuation process but now almost over and we are in total control. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during our operations but we couldn't have singled out one person for evacuation at other's expense". 883 pilgrims were evacuated from Simikot to Surkhet and from Simikot to Nepalganj. 53 civilian flights were operated and 142 choppers were engaged to rescue the pilgrims.