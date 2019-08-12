Kailash Mansarovar yatra: Pilgrims perform 'Yagna' on last Monday of 'Sawan'

The 13th batch of Pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar yatra conducted Yagna near Mansarovar lake. The batch started their Yatra on 30th July."This is very auspicious day for all of us, as Monday is considered very auspicious day in context of Lord Shiva. We carried out a small Yagna for wellbeing of our families and batch-mates," told Liaison Officer Surinder Grover to ANI. 28 batches comprising of 50 pilgrims each are participating in the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage through a treacherous route that crosses the territorial boundaries of India, Nepal, and China this year. According to the Hinduism, the Mansarovar lake was first created in the mind of Brahma after which it manifested on Earth. Hence it is called "Manasa sarovaram", which is a combination of the Sanskrit words for "mind" and "lake". The lake is also supposed to be the summer abode of the hamsa.