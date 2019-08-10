Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Pilgrims hail facilities provided by India, China in Darchen

Darchen (Tibet Autonomous Region)/ Lipulekh Pass (Indo-China Border), Aug 11 (ANI): The 13th batch of pilgrims for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra lauded the efforts made by India and China for providing basic facilities during the tour. The Indian side has good facilities. Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam has done a good job. The 12th batch of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims returned to India via Lipulekh Pass on the India-China border after completing the pilgrimage. On the Chinese side, the facilities have improved a lot as compared to the past. The issues like accommodation, food, toilet, and sanitation has improved on both sides. Many pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the food facilities provided during the tour. Pilgrims are getting very good food throughout the yatra. Some of the pilgrims still highlighted concerns regarding sanitation and medical facilities.