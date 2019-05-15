Kailash Manasarovar Yatra important to build Indo-China relationship: Foreign Secretary

Ministry of External Affairs Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Wednesday said that consistent effort has been made to oversee as many applications as Ministry can for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. He emphasized on saying that the Yatra is not only important for those going for spiritual or religious purposes but also to build relations between India and China.The Foreign Secretary also informed that there will be total 18 batches of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for this year. These batches consist of 50 pilgrims who will trek across the Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass. 10 other batches consisting 50 pilgrims each will go by the Sikkim's Nathu La route.