Kaif retires from competitive cricket

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Mohammad Kaif on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket via a post on social media.

"When I started playing Cricket,the dream was to play in the India Cap one day. Have been very fortunate to step on to the field & represent my country on 190 days of my life. Today is an apt day for me to announce my retirement from all competitive Cricket. Thank you everyone," Kaif posted on Twitter.

Kaif, who last donned the India jersey in 2006 against South Africa, has played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for the country. The 37-year-old will be remembered for his match-winning knock of 87 at Lord's during the Natwest Trophy final in 2002.

In his 13 Test appearances, Kaif amassed 2753 runs at an average of 32.01, including two hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

Kaif will also be remembered as one of the finest fielders to have ever played for India. He was also part of the Indian team that reached the World Cup final in 2003.

Kaif, who represented Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy for most of his career, last played first class cricket for Chhattisgarh.

