Kafeel Khan calls on Rajasthan CM to discuss 'Health for All' programme

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) Dr Kafeel Khan on Friday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and discussed the 'Health for All' initiative that he has launched with eminent healthcare professionals.

'Discussed #HealthForAll initiative with Honorable @ashokgehlot51 sir,' Khan said on his Twitter handle.

During the meeting at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur, Khan congratulated him for the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Beema Yojana that will give free medical coverage to 1.10 crore families, a source close to him said here.

Khan also thanked him for the help and support extended by the Rajasthan government.

Khan presented the CM with details of the 'Health For All' initiative he had started with prominent healthcare providers from across India, he said.

Gehlot expressed his desire to use the doctor's expertise assuring his support against the injustice committed by the Uttar Pradesh government, the source said.

Khan hit national headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several children died due to lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later. PTI ABN HDA