Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport Reopened For Evacuation Ops: US General

As per a US general, Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul reopened early on Tuesday, 17 August, after being closed due to the turmoil that ensued on the tarmac on Monday.

US forces had closed off the airport after desperate crowds rushed to the tarmac and surged onto the runways, with many even clinging to airplanes taking off from Kabul.

A logistics specialist on the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Hank Taylor, said that the airport reopened at 1935 GMT on Monday, AFP reported.

Also Read: Will Take All Steps to Ensure Safety of Indians: MEA on Afghanistan Crisis

The US is also "in charge of air traffic control" at the Kabul airport, Taylor stated, adding that around 2,500 US troops in Kabul will aid in the evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had worked for the US as translators, etc.

He had informed that there would be 3,000 to 3,500 military personnel on ground by Monday evening.

"Our focus right now is to maintain security at HKIA, to continue to expedite flight operations while safeguarding Americans and Afghan civilians," the US General stated.

He also added that a C-17 transport aircraft had landed in Kabul with US Marines on board, and a second one carrying an army unit was set to land soon.

(With inputs from AFP)

Also Read: 'Disconnected From Reality': US Senators Slam Biden Over Afghanistan Speech

. Read more on World by The Quint.Vinesh Sends Reply to WFI On '3 Counts of Indiscipline', Admits Mistake On One'Will Continue to Support You': Neeraj Chopra Tweets to Vinesh Phogat . Read more on World by The Quint.