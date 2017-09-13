Kabul: Suicide bomb near cricket stadium in Afghan capital kills at least two; all players safe

>Kabul: A suicide bomber blew himself up at a checkpoint near a cricket stadium in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday as a match was under way, killing at least two people, officials said.

There were no immediate details on the casualties but Tolo News Television quoted the Afghan Cricket Board as saying all players were safe.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility or details of the players.

Cricket, which spread from refugee camps in Pakistan, has become one of Afghanistan's most popular sports and the national team has become increasingly successful, raising the profile of the game.