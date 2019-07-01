'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs 175 crore on Day 10

Shahid Kapoor's latest flick 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is unstoppable at the box office. The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15', which released on Friday. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle. Adarsh stated that the movie continued its dominance on the box office and showed solid gains on the weekend despite facing tough competition from the much-hyped India vs England World Cup match yesterday. It is now inching closer to Rs. 200 crore club. The film is going strong in single screens as well as multiplexes. Despite getting mixed reviews and not releasing on a holiday, the movie has been shattering all box office records. 'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.