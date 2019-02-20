Kabir Sadanand toys with vertical format for web series

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Director Kabir Sadanand has shot the forthcoming second season of web series "Virgin Woman Diaries" both on vertical and landscape formats. He says vertical videos are the future.

Shot on 4K, the show's first season was about an 18-year-old trying to lose her virginity. The second season, produced by Frogs Unlimited in association with Lehren Networks, would focus more on changing dynamics in relationships while taking the story forward.

"The online space is evolving by the day, and he who gets ahead, has a chance of winning. We strongly feel that vertical videos are the future, and have created, for the first time in India a series which has been shot simultaneously on the vertical as well as horizontal format," Sadanand told IANS.

"It's a simple funda - those who don't like to twist and bend their phone around, have an opportunity to watch their favourite web series now in a vertical format," he added.

He assures season 2 will offer more drama.

"It was very clear from the onset we wanted to invest into good content and create a new breed of creators for the online space. The first season has been a success story and season now is only going to take the show to the next level. There is humour in everyone's story with a twist and drama," Sadanand said.

The vertical version of the series will premiere on the Lehren App. The landscape version will have a deferred release on Lehren and FrogsLehren's Facebook pages and YouTube and channel.

The show features Archita Agarwal, Dhiraj Totlani, Nishant Shandilya, Mridanjali Rawal, Amit Behl, RJ Glen and Sumanto Roy.

