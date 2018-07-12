Kabir Longed To Be With His Deceased Wife. Little Did He Know, She Longed For Him Too

Friday the 13th – Lucky for some?

“I���ll be having dinner with some friends tonight,” Kabir said, struggling to hold the phone in one hand and sign documents with the other. Arjun took the papers from him and carefully placed them in an envelope. After a few minutes of casual conversation, they shook hands and Kabir left the building. The last traces of sunlight marked the end of his long and busy day. It was a Friday, the 13th of the month, but he was already exhausted.

Putting on his seatbelt, he started driving to nowhere in particular. Had it not been his sudden desire for isolation, he would be having a hearty meal with his loving family at home. He felt a little bad lying to his daughter-in-law since he didn’t really have any dinner plans that evening.

As he drove through the area known by the city locals as ‘town’, he felt a surge of nostalgia. These were the streets he had roamed in his youth, while working and during weekends with family and friends.

Night of Friday the 13th. Photograph by: Mohit Mordani

Even after all these years of development, the old buildings stood with an air of pride in front of the beastly towers constructed throughout the city. His thoughts were interrupted by an old song on the radio. Humming and nodding his head with the rhythm, he came across an old restaurant facing the Gateway – one of the most famous monuments in the city. It was the first time he had noticed the place and decided to try it. He was greeted by the manager who looked genuinely happy to see him. The restaurant itself was moderately filled with couples and families. Through the maze of tables, Kabir was guided to one next to a window with a view. The place had an old world charm with antique chandeliers and white and gold decor. It felt similar to a restaurant Kabir had visited with his wife in London. Western classical piano melodies were accompanying the cacophony of sounds in the place. Kabir looked at his mobile for any calls or messages but was only greeted by the smiling faces of his grandchildren on his wallpaper.

Table for 2? Image source: timeout.com

As he turned his head to the entrance, a lady wearing an elegant black dress printed with gold and silver roses entered the restaurant. From the corner of his eye, Kabir could see a few heads turn to get a glimpse of her. She spoke to the manager and headed towards his table. Kabir stared at her, his mind a whirlpool of questions.

