Kabaddi Masters: India demolish Kenya in one-sided affair

Dubai, June 26 (IANS) Continuing their dominance, world champions India demolished Kenya 50-15 in a lopsided Group A match of the Kabaddi Masters at the Al Wasl Sports Club here on Tuesday.

India's winning streak continued as Rahul Chaudhary, Sandeep Narwal and Ajay Thakur starred in a match where players, who had not featured in the meet yet, were tested.

Veteran player Manjeet Chillar and Raju Lal Chaudhary are among the players, who were included in Tuesday's game.

Right from the start, Indian dominated the proceeding, inflicting an all out within five minutes of the game.

After seven minutes, Kenya managed to open their account when Surender Nada fell outside the mat but Rishank quickly revived him with a brilliant raid.

India kept on taking points and Kenya's defence and raiders struggle continued.

In-form Rishank was substituted by star raider Rahul Chaudhary and the move proved successful as he kept on taking bonus points with some brilliant raids.

He also forced Kenya to play with one man and opened the way for another all-out.

With just less than four minutes to go, Indian defence comprising of Nada inflicted another all out to make scorecard read 24-4.

The much awaited moment for the fans came when veteran player Chillar stepped on the mat in place of defender Girish. However, he did not raid till halftime.

Both teams went to the mid-game break with scoreboard reading 29-5 in favour of India.

The change of end saw India making another substitution as Deepak Niwas Hooda stepped on the court and straightaway went for a raid.

But it was Rahula's excellent raid which inflicted the third all out of the match. With five minutes to the second half, India made 36-5. Deepak also joined the part and took points in almost each raid.

Towards the end, Kenya managed to grab some points as they forced India to play with two players -- Surjeet and Manjeet. However, lack of experience cost them as India came back strongly and revived all their players towards the end with a brilliant raid of Nada to close the match at 50-15.

Earlier in the first game, Iran hammered Argentina 57-27.

The Asian powerhouse had too much in their locker as their raiders and defenders put up a strong show.

Saeid Ghaffari scored seven points so did Kazem Naseri. For Argentina, Manuel Pasqual scored six raid points.

A disappointing defence performance in the first half led to Argentina's downfall as they failed to contain the Iranian raiders.

Iran got 35 raid points whereas their defence got 11 points. For Argentina, their defence could score just six points.

--IANS

