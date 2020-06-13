‘Kaat Do’ Said Ragini Tiwari, ‘Eyewitness’ Saw Her Firing Bullets

"Bahut hua sanatan par vaar, ab nahi sahenge vaar. Sanataniyo baahar aao. Maro ya maar daalo. Baad mein dekhi jayegi. Bahut hua. Ab jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahi wo paani hai (Enough attacks on Hinduism. We won't tolerate such attacks anymore. Hindus, come out. Die or kill. Rest shall be seen later. If your blood hasn't boiled even now, it's not blood but it is water).”

This is what self-styled Hindutva leader Ragini Tiwari alias Janki Behen, said on a Facebook live video near Maujpur on 23 February 2020, less than a day before communal violence erupted northeast Delhi.

The video went viral and several media outlets labelled her as one of the faces of the riots.

Less than four months later, Ragini Tiwari's Facebook account can’t be traced. Her name also finds no mention in the detailed chronology provided by the Delhi Police in their charge sheet that outlines the various speeches and events that led up to the riots.

In the same video, Tiwari can be seen saying, “ Kaat daalo, jo bhi hai, kaat daalo... Bhimti hai kya? (Cut him up, whoever it is, cut him up. Is he a Bhim Army supporter?)” when someone, who presumably seemed like he was from the Bhim Army, came into her line of sight.

However, The Quint has learnt that Tiwari's actions in the run-up to the violence didn't just end with these remarks. She was present in the area well through the night on 23 February, until the early hours of the next day when the riots began to ravage Delhi.

‘Eyewitness’ Account

The Quint has accessed a detailed account of someone who has claimed to be an eyewitness to what happened in the area, including some of Tiwari's alleged actions from 23 February.

The name of the "eyewitness" is being withheld due to safety concerns.



But this account has been signed and submitted to SHO Gokulpuri Police Station, with copies sent to the Prime Minister of India, the home minister, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Delhi's Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, the area's Deputy Commissioner of Police, the National Human Right's Commission as well as the National Commission for Minorities.





Also Read: IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Death: Inside Delhi Police Charge Sheet

Here are excerpts from what the person has said in the signed statement:

"“At around 9 PM (on 23 February) I saw Ragini Tiwari come in a car with some people. The people accompanying were carrying big guns and she began giving her speech. Often while making people chant slogans, she would fire bullets in the air, after which the mob began losing control.”" - Signed statement from a person claiming to be an eyewitness

“Then at around 10 PM near Mohan Nursing Home, where she was giving her speech, the mob was chanting slogans Ragini Tiwari Zindabad" "Desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maaro saalo ko (shoot the traitors)", "Musalmaano ke do hi sthan, Pakistan ya qabristan (there are only two places for Muslims – Pakistan and the graveyard)" and vitiating the atmosphere.

Ragini Tiwari was the first to shoot at us and it hit the head of a boy who was standing there. This caused confusion. After this, there was stone pelting and firing. This is when I ran home.”

A story by ABP News confirms a few aspects of this statement, most importantly the timing. The news story confirms that Tiwari was indeed present in the area until the time claimed by the statement. In fact the ABP News report shows that she was there until early morning.

The news story doesn’t, however, does not talk about Tiwari shooting in the air. It also leaves out the part from earlier on 23 February where Tiwari can be seen saying “Maro Ya Maaro” and “Kaat daalo”.

However, the story makes an important revelation - that Ragini Tiwari was also blocking the road along with her supporters. This hasn’t been mentioned in the police charge sheet, which claims only one side was blocking the road.