K Vanlalvena, Mizoram's Lone Rajya Sabha MP Who Issued Death Threat is Now Under Assam Cops' Radar

The Assam Police is all set to seek permission of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to question Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena in connection with Monday’s border clashes that led to the death of seven Assam police personnel.

The Assam Police has also sought the original recording of Vanlalvena’s interview to news channels and plans to examine him on his statements after the clashes. Speaking outside Parliament on Wednesday, Vanlalvena reportedly said: “More than 200 policemen entered our territory and they pushed back our policemen from our own posts and they gave firing orders first, before we fired. They are lucky that we didn’t kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all.” Vanlalvena could not be reached for comment.

The Mizo MP will be shown photographs of the perpetrators.

In a statement, the state also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the attackers.

The violence in which 45 people were also injured, had started on Monday morning at the Inner Line Reserve Forest area of Cachar district. Later each state had issued tit-for-tat allegations of intrusion in violation of a previous understanding. Paramilitary forces were deployed to keep the peace at the disturbed area.

Just two days before, Union Minister Amit Shah had met Chief Ministers of the northeastern states.

Vanlalvena belongs to the Mizo National Front backed by the National Democratic Alliance. He completed his Bachelor’s in Science at Pachhunga University College in 1993.

He was the former President of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl, a student union in Mizoram. He joined politics in 2002 as general secretary of MNF youth wing and later as president of the Youth wing of Mizo National Front. He had previously lost in a bypoll held in Aizawl North-3 in November 2015. He is also currently a member of the National Core Committee of Mizo National Front.

He is married to H. Lalhuapzauvi and has 3 children.

