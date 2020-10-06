K’taka Girl’s Kidnapping Falsely Shared As Uttar Pradesh Incident

A CCTV footage of a girl being kidnapped in broad daylight has gone viral, amid Hathras outrage, as yet another case of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident, however, actually took place in Karnataka when a girl was kidnapped for allegedly turning down a marriage proposal by the accused.

CLAIM

The CCTV footage is being shared with the claim,

“उत्तर प्रदेश में दिनदहाड़े बेटियों को उठाया जा रहा है अंधभक्त अभी भी आंखों पर पट्टी चढ़ाए हैं|”

(Translation: “In Uttar Pradesh, daughters are being kidnapped in broad daylight, blind devotees are still blindfolded.”)

The clip shared by Sujata Paul, who claims to be the ‘National Coordinator with Congress’ in her Facebook bio, had over 1,23,000 views and 7,600 shares, at the time of writing this article.

