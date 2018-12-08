K Surendran's release a setback for CPI(M): Kerala BJP Prez

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president PS Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday hailed the release of BJP State General Secretary K Surendran from jail today and said that the BJP will fight more vigorously and Surendran's release is a setback to Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI(M)). While celebrating BJP General Secretary's release he said, "Every law abiding citizen in Kerala is welcoming release of K Surendran. Now he and his party are more powerful and we'll fight more vigorously. This is a setback to CPI(M) ministry and atheist people." K Surendran released from Poojappura jail today after he was arrested in connection with Sabarimala row on November 17.