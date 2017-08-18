K.D Jadhav Memorial Kushti meet launched

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Sangram Singh Foundation launched the first K.D. Jadhav Memorial International Kushti Championship here on Friday to pay tribute to the country's first individual Olympic medallist.

Sangram, a World Pro Wrestling and two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, will even return to the mat after a year-long gap in his ambitious plan to change the face of wrestling in the country.

The first memorial championship will take place on September 15 at the Talkatora Stadium here.

"KD saheb is a true legend, my one and only idol. And this event provides me a good opportunity to pay a tribute to him," Sangram told reporters here.

"We will give opportunities to young, talented wrestlers in the country while at the same time keep our legend's memory alive.

"We are aiming to not only improve the profile of the sport but also unearth more and more talent from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities," he added.

Flanked by India's first Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, and Olympian boxers Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar, the 32-year-old grappler outlined his plans to take the sport to the next level.

"This is a truly momentous day for Indian sport. There couldn't have been a better way to pay our respects to our country's first Olympic medallist. I have always been an admirer of K.D. Jadhav," Bindra said.

Sangram Singh has lined up an exciting five-card, with he himself featuring in the day's most exciting bout. He will take on America's star wrestler Kevin Radford.

True to his word, he will offer the stage to upcoming wrestlers Yudhistir, Lubhanshu, Sherpal, Himanshu, Shravan and Pratik. Two female wrestlers Ekta and Akansha will also be seen in action.

--IANS

gau/dg