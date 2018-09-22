A.K. Chaudhary is new SAIL Chairman

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Anil Kumar Chaudhary on Saturday took over as Chairman of state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), the company said in a BSE filing.

Chaudhary, who was serving as Director (Finance) at the country's largest steelmaker since 2011, has replaced P.K. Singh who retired from the post on June 30, it said.

The law and management graduate from the Delhi University has also studied financial management at London's Royal Institute of Public Administration.

Chaudhary has more than 34 years of experience in the iron and steel sector and has been a recipient of numerous awards from various institutes and bodies, it said.

"Some of the most recent include Corporate Excellence Award in the area of Finance and Financial Management twice from the Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad in 2012 and 2013.

"During his tenure as Director (Finance), the company has been conferred upon with the first award for Excellence in Cost Management for the years 2014 and 2017," the filing said.

