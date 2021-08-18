Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tulsiram Silawat flag off relief material for flood victims in Gwalior, Chambal

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photos/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat today dispatched nine trucks of relief material from Indore for people affected by floods in the Gwalior, Chambal region.

Relief material worth Rs 50 lakh will be sent to the affected districts of both areas. As a part of the relief material, clothes, rice, wheat and flour will be delivered to the flood victims.

"Relief material is being sent to the people affected by the floods in eight to nine districts. It will give them a lot of relief," Scindia told reporters.

Earlier in August this year, many regions of the state were hit by a flood, including Gwalior, Chambal, Shivpuri, Datia and Sheopur.

On Jan Ashirwaad Yatra, Scindia said: "We are always here to serve the public. Their blessings are the biggest thing for us. I consider myself more of a public servant rather than a politician. I will always be indebted to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for giving me such a responsibility."

Jan Ashirwad Yatra, being held from August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by 43 new ministers, inducted to the Union Cabinet on July 7 this year.

"We are trying to make the civil aviation services more accessible for the common man, under the vision of PM Modi. So many routes, airports have been started. 140 to 170 flights have been started in towns too," added Scindia. (ANI)