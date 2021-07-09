Jyotiraditya Scindia takes over as Minister of Civil Aviation

Jyotiraditya Scindia assumed command of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a well-known Madhya Pradesh politician, was sworn in as a cabinet minister on Wednesday. He joined the BJP in March 2020 and is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V K Singh, was also appointed. Scindia has taken over the ministry at a time when the civil aviation sector is suffering significant headwinds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced overall demand and caused financial hardship for industry players. The government is also pressing through with the national carrier Air India's disinvestment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories