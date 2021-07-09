Jyotiraditya Scindia takes over as Minister of Civil Aviation
Jyotiraditya Scindia assumed command of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a well-known Madhya Pradesh politician, was sworn in as a cabinet minister on Wednesday. He joined the BJP in March 2020 and is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General V K Singh, was also appointed. Scindia has taken over the ministry at a time when the civil aviation sector is suffering significant headwinds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has reduced overall demand and caused financial hardship for industry players. The government is also pressing through with the national carrier Air India's disinvestment.