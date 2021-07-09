Jyotiraditya Scindia takes over as Minister of Civil Aviation

Reuters

Veteran diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri became India's new oil minister on Thursday, an appointment welcomed by energy experts who expect him to strike better import deals and showcase New Delhi as an attractive destination for investment in the sector. Puri's appointment comes amid public anger over record-high fuel prices in India, which is now the world's third largest importer and consumer of oil and is seeking to strike better bargains with producers. His past experience as India's permanent representative to the United Nations will serve Puri well in his new role, diplomats and sector experts said.