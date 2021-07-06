Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives in Delhi amid speculations of him getting cabinet berth

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

New Delhi/Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Amid speculations of him getting a ministerial berth at the Centre, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Delhi on Tuesday evening.

"I was on a visit to Ujjain. After completing my visit here, I am going to Delhi," Scindia told reporters here at the Indore airport today.

The much-anticipated Union Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place on July 8, said sources on Tuesday.

The buzz that was going on for quite some time intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital.

In March 2020, Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, after ending his 18-years-old association with the Congress party.

Scindia's resignation from the party triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists and later led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Articulate and charismatic, Scindia was Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the UPA-I government.

He was the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA-II government between 2009 and 2012. Scindia was Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Power between 2012 and 2014.

He was a strong critic of the Narendra Modi government in its first term and articulated his concerns in the Lok Sabha.

Belonging to a political family, Scindia was first elected to Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002 after his father Madhavrao Scindia died in an aeroplane crash. Madhavrao Scindia was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 at the age of 26 and went on to win nine consecutive elections from the Gwalior and Guna constituencies.

Jyotirdaditya Scindia suffered a shock defeat from Guna parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)