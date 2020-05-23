Jyoti Kumari who carried injured father on bicycle gets trial offer from Cycling Federation of India

New Delhi, May 23: The Cycling Federation of India on Friday offered trial for Jyoti Kumari, the 15-year-old girl from Bihar, who carried her injured father on a bicycle, covering a distance of 1200 km from Gurugram to Bihar's Darbhanga in six days amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Seeing Jyoti's bold move, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has called her to Delhi for a trial next month.

Delighted to hear the offer Jyoti told to ANI, "I'm very happy that I got offer, will go to Delhi for trial next month."

"I got a call to race the cycle, I said that I cannot race yet because my feet and hands are all hurting. They have asked for a trial after a month", Jyoti also said.

As per the reports, the daughter-father duo started their journey on May 10 from Delhi and reached Bihar on May 19.

Bihar: Jyoti,who cycled around 1200 km carrying her injured father from Gurugram to their native place in Darbhanga,amid #COVID lockdown,has been offered trial by Cycling Federation of India. She says,"I'm very happy that I got offer,will go to Delhi for trial next month".(22.05) pic.twitter.com/qNf41Zsf03 ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Following their return to native village in Sirhulli, both were screened and quarantined at a government school.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the US president, also praised class VII student Jyoti and tweeted her praise.

CFI chairman Onkar Singh said that if Jyoti succeeds in passing the trial, she will be given a place at the National Cycling Academy in the IGI Stadium complex in Delhi.

