Juventus post $51mn profit

Turin, Sep 22 (IANS) Record Italian football champions Juventus on Friday announced a profit of 42.6 million euros ($50.96 million) in the club's accounts for the year ending June 30, 2017.

Juventus last season won a domestic double of Serie A and the Italian Cup and also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

"The year 2016/2017 confirms the improvement reported in previous years; for the third year the business closed with a profit," Juventus said on their website.

Juventus had a profit of 4.1 million euros ($4.90 million) last term.

United's revenues were pegged at 562.7 million euros ($673.2 million), an increase of 174.8 million euros ($209.1 million) on the previous year.

Juventus' gross debt has dropped this year to 162.5 million euros ($194.4 million), compared to the previous year's 199.4 million euros ($238.5 million).

--IANS

pur/bg