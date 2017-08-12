Juventus midfielder Rincon joins Torino on loan

Turin, Aug 12 (IANS) Torino FC have boosted their midfield with the loan signing of Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from cross-town rivals Juventus for the 2017-18 football season.

The loan fee is three million euros ($3.54 million) and Torino will also have the option to make the deal permanent for six million euros ($7.09 million) if the 29-year-old makes a certain number of starts for the Serie A club, both Juventus and Torino announced on Friday.

Rincon had joined Juventus in January from fellow Italian club Genoa.

With the signing of Rincon, Torino have a player who has plenty of experience at the international level, having so far appeared for Venezuela in 82 matches since his debut in 2008.

Torino were in need of an experienced midfielder following Marco Benassi's departure to Fiorentina earlier this week.

--IANS

pur/bg