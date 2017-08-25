Juventus midfielder Marchisio ruled out for 3-4 weeks

Turin, Aug 25 (IANS) Italian football champions Juventus on Friday confirmed that midfielder Claudio Marchisio has injured his left knee and will be out of action for around a month.

"Following a recent problem at his left knee, Claudio Marchisio underwent medical tests in Barcelona yesterday (Thursday). As the result of a previous injury to his left knee, Claudio Marchisio, accompanied by Juventus club doctor Claudio Rigo, underwent specialist checks carried out by Doctor Cugat in Barcelona," Juventus said on their website.

"This revealed the need for the player to undergo specialist therapy and a tailored regime for muscular strengthening. Subsequently, Marchisio will not be available for the next three to four weeks."

