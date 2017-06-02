Juventus home stadium named Allianz Stadium for six seasons

Turin, June 2 (IANS) Italian football giants Juventus have named their home stadium as Allianz Stadium for six seasons after the Serie A champions signed a naming rights agreement with insurance company Allianz and Lagardère Sports, holders of the facilitys naming rights.

Juventus on Thursday signed an agreement for six seasons which will be enforced from July 1 2017 and will remain until June 30 2023, according to the club's official website.

The stadium currently has a seating capacity of 41,507.

"It's with great pleasure that we welcome Allianz into our family of partners for a deal as special as this one - the naming of our home," Co-Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global Partnerships and Corporate Revenues at Juventus Giorgio Ricci said.

"The arrival of a global giant in the insurance sector such as Allianz is further testament to how Juventus has established itself as a first-class international institution, whilst enriching a stadium that has played a significant role, since its inauguration in 2011, to creating history with six legendary Scudetto titles celebrated within its walls." he added

-- IANS

