Juventus beat Chievo 3-0 to top Serie A table

Turin, Sep 10 (IANS) Defending champions Juventus defeated Chievo 3-0 to stay perfect into the third round of the 2017-2018 Serie A football season.

Juventus took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute on an own goal by Chievo's Perparim Hetemaj, reports Efe.

The home victory is likely to give Juve confidence as they head into next Tuesday's Champions League opener against Barcelona.

Gonzalo Higuain scored the second goal for Juve in the 58th minute and Paulo Dybala added a third with seven minutes left in regulation.

With nine points, Juventus lead the Serie A table. Chievo are provisionally in 11th place with three points.

