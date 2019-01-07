Jute diversified exports grow 24% in 5 years

Kolkata, Jan 7 (IANS) Exports of jute products and its diversified items grew by 24 per cent in the last five years, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday.

"Today, we celebrate the legacy of jute. Since 2014, we have seen a growth of 24 per cent in exports of jute products and diversified products," she said at the inaugural of the Ministry's outreach programme at the recently restored 185-year-old Heritage Currency Building.

Delegates from 14 nations and over 70 buyers are participating in the four-day event.

On the occasion, Textiles Secretary Raghvendra Singh said the Ministry had been trying to find ways and means to enhance income of weavers and also to connect them with garments' manufacturers to increase their margins.

He said the Ministry was supporting weavers and crafts persons in 40 districts of India.

