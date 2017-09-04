Justin Timberlake steals kiss from wife Jessica Biel at US Open

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Justin Timberlake recently enjoyed a day out with his wife Jessica Biel at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

The two watched Switzerland's Roger Federer beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the third round of the men's singles tournament at the 2017 U.S. Open, reports E! Online.

While watching the match, the 36-year-old singer showcased a wide range of emotions, but mainly appeared ecstatic beyond belief as the Swiss champion emerged victorious.

The 'SexyBack' hit-maker, who has attended almost every other annual tennis championship since 2009, was even photographed stealing a kiss from his wife to celebrate Federer's win.

Justin sported a short-sleeved button-down blue top over a blue and black horizontally striped T-shirt and them with a grey pageboy cap. (ANI)