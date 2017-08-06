Justin Gatlin Bows to Usain Bolt After Winning Gold in 100m at IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017

In what is being termed as the biggest upset at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Justin Gatlin defeated defending champion Usain Bolt to take the world title. Bolt, who was participating in his final 100 metres race, was tipped as the hot favourite to clinch the gold.

However, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist failed to end on a high as he finished third thus taking the bronze medal. In front of a capacity crowd, it was controversial runner Gatlin who took away all the limelight from the ‘fastest man in the world’. The American was previously banned twice for doping, and after his victory, he was booed by the spectators. Also Read- Usain Bolt Fails to End on a High as Justin Gatlin Takes 100m Gold

However, Gatlin after the surprise win paid tribute to Bolt. During his celebrations, Gatlin got on his knees and bowed to Bolt. It certainly was a goodwill gesture. The two then hugged each other with emotions running high.

Gatlin who initially was nowhere in the scene came back from behind to win in 9.92 seconds. His American compatriot Christian Coleman finished second in 9.94 seconds while Bolt reached the finishing line in 9.95 seconds. Also Read: Usain Bolt Retirement: Top 10 Famous Quotes of Eight-Time Olympic Gold Medallist

After having failed to clinch gold in the 100m, Bolt will take part in 4x100m relay on Saturday, August 12. If Bolt wins that race, he will take his tally to 12 gold medals at the IAAF World Championships.