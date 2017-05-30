Justin Bieber joins Ariana Grande for Manchester benefit concert! Pop Stars unite to raise money for bomb blast victims

A benefit concert is being organised in Manchester to mourn the loss of all the victims of the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena and raise money for their family and the latest to join the list of performers is none other than international pop sensation, Justin Bieber. Bieber confirmed that he would be joining Ariana Grande at the Manchester benefit concert which will be held on June 4, 2017. The concert will have various notable pop stars like Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and bands like Coldplay coming together for the cause.

The Manchester police revealed that Ariana Grande was extremely keen on returning to the city after her previous concert ended with the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 and injured 116 people. The majority of people in the city are in favour of the live concert just two weeks after the terror attack, and the event will be held at Old Trafford cricket ground and broadcasted by BBC television.

The stadium can house up to 50,000 people, and the tickets for the concert will be going on sale on Thursday, June 1, 2017, and fans who already attended the concert where the bombing occurred will be given free tickets for the event. Greater Manchester police’s chief constable, Ian Hopkins spoke to the press about the event and said, the event would most probably go ahead and be held on June 4.

One of the biggest problems in this short notice concert is that Manchester United player Michael Carrick will be taking place on the same day less than half a mile away from the concert venue. The benefit concert is a gesture of the singing sensation, Ariana Grande and other stars who have pledged the moment and the funds raised will be used support the survivors and the families who tragically lost people. The event is being seen as a celebration of music, humanity and everything that makes us all come together and be stronger than the terrorists who spread mass destruction.