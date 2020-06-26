#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Tuticorin Custodial Death Sparks Anger in Tamil Nadu, Netizens Demand Justice For Slain Father-Son Duo

Chennai, June 26: #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix trended on social media as netizens geared up on Friday to demand justice for a father-son duo who were killed in Tuticorin after being taken into police custody. The deceased, identified as 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old J Bennic, were brutally beaten up by the cops after being arrested for violating lockdown. Kanimozhi Writes to NHRC over 'Custodial' Death Case in Tuticorin.

The custodial death sparked a wave of anger across Tamil Nadu, with the Opposition DMK demanding accountability from the ruling AIADMK. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami expressed sorrow over the custodial deaths and also announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to the bereaved family.

Jayaraj and Bennic were arrested in June 19, after they allegedly violated the lockdown by keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permissible time. After arrest, they were reportedly beaten up.

After their condition deteriorated, the father-son were rushed to the government medical facility. Jayaraj died on June 22, whereas, his son succumbed to the injuries on June 23.

#JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Twitterati Mark Outrage


Congress Leader and Actor Khusbhu Sundar Lends Support


'What Happened is Horrible'


'Terrifying'


Bollywood Actor Ritesh Deshmukh Also Calls For Justice


AIADMK Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation


The AIADMK party has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased family, apart from the Rs 20 lakh announced by the government. DMK MP Kanimozhi, on behalf of her party, handed a cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family.